Bharti Airtel to take over Telenor India in full acquisition

Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel) is all set to take over Telenor’s India operations in a 100 per cent acquisition. The two companies reached an agreement on February 23, in which Airtel will take complete control of Telenor India’s operations, licenses and operations, which will include all employees of the company as well as its customer base which pans out to 44 million. The two companies have stated that all of Telenor’s operations will continue as is until the acquisition process has been seen through completely. Talking about the reason for Telenor agreeing to hand over complete control, Chief Executive Officer of Telenor Group, Sigve Brekke said, “The decision to exit India has not been taken lightly.

“After thorough consideration, it is our view that the significant investments needed to secure Telenor India’s future business on a standalone basis would not have given an acceptable level of return.” He added that finding a long term solution to Telenor’s India business has been a priority and the company is pleased with the agreement with Airtel.

Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel, said, “On completion, the proposed acquisition will undergo seamless integration, both on the customer as well as the network side, and further strengthen our market position considerably in several key circles,” adding that Telenor customers will be able to enjoy Airtel’s products and services.

Airtel will take control of outstanding payments of the spectrum as well as other contracts relating to operations, which will include lease of towers, the agreement states.

The acquisition will need necessary approvals from regulatory authorities, such as from the Department of Telecommunications in India (DoT) as well as Competition Commission of India. Telenor will retain the exposure to claims form the time period when Telenor has ownership of operations.

The acquisition is likely to be completed in a period of 12 month. From the first quarter of the current fiscal, Telenor will be positioned as a sellable asset and discontinued operations in the group’s finance report.

