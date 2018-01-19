Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit declines 39 per cent to Rs 306 crore

The company blamed the reduction in mobile termination rate from 14 paise per minute to 6 paise as the reason for the fall in earnings. The company blamed the reduction in mobile termination rate from 14 paise per minute to 6 paise as the reason for the fall in earnings.

India’s largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Thursday reported a 39 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter to Rs 305.8 crore, making it the company’s seventh straight quarter of profit decline. The company blamed the reduction in mobile termination rate from 14 paise per minute to 6 paise as the reason for the fall in earnings.

The telecom operator had registered a net profit of Rs 503.6 crore in the same period a year ago. “Regulatory fiat in the form of a cut in domestic IUC (Interconnection Usage Charges) rates has exacerbated the industry ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) decline in Q3’18,” Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Its consolidated revenue declined by 13 per cent to Rs 20,319 crore, compared with Rs 23,336 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. The company’s blended Arpu at Rs 123 was down 15.2 per cent on a sequential basis though minutes of usage per customer for voice increased by 10.9 per cent to 575 minutes. Total minutes on network also jumped 13.1 per cent to 494,546 million on a sequential basis.

In contrast with what the company earned during the quarter, the consumption on its network witnessed growth. Total data volume on Airtel’s network rose 41.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter to 1105,839 million MBs. Data usage per customer also jumped 30.9 per cent to 5349 MBs on a sequential basis. However, India mobile services revenue were down 13.4 per cent sequentially at Rs 10,571 crore, while Ebitda was down by 17 per cent to Rs 3,509 crore.

In sequential terms, the company’s net profit was down 11 per cent while revenue was down 7 per cent. The company’s revenues from Africa were up 5.3 per cent in over the same quarter previous fiscal in constant currency terms. However, in terms of Indian rupees, the Africa revenue declined by around 4 per cent to Rs 5,129.3 crore from 5,355.9 crore on year-on-year basis. The company’s consolidated net debt rose marginally to Rs 91,714 crore as against Rs 91,480 crore in the previous quarter.

Bharti Airtel invested Rs 6,465.7 crore in October-December 2017 period and installed around 32,000 mobile broadband sites in India.

“The company’s Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.84 per share, which is a complete pass through of dividend received from subsidiaries,” the company said in a statement.

