BEL stake sale: Non-retail investors’ quota oversubscribed

The government’s stake sale in state-run aerospace and defence company Bharat Electronics (BEL) to raise R1,650 crore got a good response on the first day with the non-retail investors’ portion getting subscribed by more than 2.34 times.

Non-retail investors bid for 2.09 crore shares against 89.34 lakh shares reserved for them. The shares were sold at a floor price of Rs 1,498 apiece. This is a 4.13 per cent discount to Tuesday’s close price of Rs 1,559.95. Retail investors will be allowed to bid on Thursday.