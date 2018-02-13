Barnes & Noble reduces staff after a weak holiday season

  • Associate Sponsor
Most retailers have strengthened digital operations and sales have followed. At Barnes & Noble, however, online sales dropped 4.5 percent.

By: AP | New York | Published: February 13, 2018 8:12 am
Barnes & Noble, the nation’s largest bookseller, says it’s laying off staff after a weak holiday shopping season. The company declined to give the number of jobs cut. The cuts come after New York-based Barnes & Noble said last month that its sales at established sales slid 6.4 percent during the crucial nine-week period ending Dec. 30.

Amazon.com is winning over more people each year to its Prime membership program, at one point handing out trial memberships to 4 million people in one week. The Seattle-based Amazon has also opened more than a dozen physical bookstores so far.

CNBC first reported the news about the layoffs.

