Banks seek action in Supreme Court against Vijay Mallya

A consortium of 17 banks led by SBI on Thursday moved the Supreme Court, complaining founder of Kingfisher Airlines Vijay Mallya has failed to disclose his assets despite court orders.

The consortium of banks, which has sought re-payment of loan of Rs 9000 crore, contended that the promoter of the now defunct airlines did not comply with the apex court’s direction for giving complete details of assets owned by him and his immediate family in India and abroad.

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi mentioned the plea before a bench of Justices Kurian Joseph and RF Nariman for urgent hearing. The court put it for consideration on July 18.

The court had on April 26 directed for disclosure of all assets Mallya and his families including of his estranged wife and children to the banks, saying it would help banks in negotiations and final settlement.

Rohatgi had earlier claimed that Mallya is “a fugitive from justice in India,” and was playing “hide and seek” and cooking a “cock and bull story” about settling the dues and reasons for non-disclosure of his assets. He contended Mallya was deliberately concealing facts as he had no intention to come back.

