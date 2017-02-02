Bajaj Auto sales down 18 per cent in Jan

Bajaj Auto today reported a 18 per cent decline in total sales in January at 2,41,917 units as against 2,93,939 units during the same month a year ago. Motorcycle sales during the month decreased by 16 per cent to 2,11,824 units from 2,52,988 units in January 2016, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its commercial vehicle sales stood at 30,093 units during the month under review as compared to 40,951 units in the year-ago period, down 27 per cent. Further, the exports were at 1,06,729 units as against 1,32,069 units in January 2016, down 19 per cent.