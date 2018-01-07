Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved plans massive online push

Patanjali products displayed during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Cheena Kapoor/Files) Patanjali products displayed during a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express photo by Cheena Kapoor/Files)

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved is likely to partner with eight leading etailers and aggregators to give a big push to online sales of its swadeshi range of FMCG products, said a company official. The Haridwar-based company is expected to enter into agreements this month with major online retailers — Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, 1MG, bigbasket, grofers, shopclues and snapdeal — a step through which its range of products will be available on various online platforms.

Patanjali is organising a function on January 16 here and representatives of all the online companies are expected to attend it along with Ramdev and its MD Acharya Balkrishna. “We are now going into massive way. Now, we would have an organised and systematic agreement with the players to place our all product online, so that it could reach to customers to the end point,” Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala told PTI.

These partnerships with etailers will be in addition to its own portal patanjaliayurved.net, where the company is selling its products online. “This would change the scenario of whole FMCG trade through online” he added.

Some of Patanajali’s products are already available on several online platforms through various other sellers but this would allow the Haridwar-based firm to systematically place its range of products. “The retailers and aggregators would share the dias… They are coming and make announcement together that they would be working with brand Patanjali,” Tijarawala said, adding that through this arrangement Patanjali’s product could be served across the globe.

However, he refused to share further details and arrangements with the online retailers.

Recently, Patanjali had forayed into kids and adult diapers and affordable sanitary napkins segments. Last month, it had also announced to venturing into solar equipment manufacturing. Besides FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) segment, Patanjali Ayurved is present in other sectors such as education and healthcare.

In 2016-17, it had crossed a turnover of Rs 10,500 crore and aims a two-fold growth this fiscal.

