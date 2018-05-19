Axis Bank increases MCLRs by 10-15 basis points

(File Photo) (File Photo)

Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private lender, on Friday raised marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLRs) by 10-15 basis points (bps). The one-year MCLR at the bank now stands 10 bps higher than earlier at 8.5 per cent, the highest among large banks. MCLRs for shorter tenures will range between 8 per cent and 8.4 per cent. The two-year and three-year MCLRs stand at 8.6 per cent and 8.65 per cent, respectively.

All large lenders have raised lending rates since the beginning of 2018 as yields in the money markets hardened in the past few months. Economists and analysts are now betting on two rate hikes by the RBI as crude prices hit $80 a barrel, a development that is likely to weigh on inflation.

Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist, HSBC India, on Thursday told a television channel that there may be some pressure on foreign portfolio inflows into India here on.

