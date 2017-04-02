Automobile Sales: Maruti, Hyundai in the fast lane, clock record yearly sales in FY17

The volumes in the mini segment — Alto and Wagon R — though continued to decline, at 4.4 per cent, during the fiscal. The volumes in the mini segment — Alto and Wagon R — though continued to decline, at 4.4 per cent, during the fiscal.

Notwithstanding the adverse impact of demonetisation, which pulled down vehicle sales in November and December, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India, the country’s top car makers, registered record sales for the fiscal ended March 31. Maruti Suzuki registered a 10.7 per cent growth in volumes to 14,44,541 units in 2016-17. The double digit growth was led by the healthy demand for its premium offerings, especially the Vitara Brezza compact SUV and the Baleno premium hatchback. In March, the car maker’s volumes increased 7 per cent y-o-y to 1,27,999 units, compared with 1,18,895 units in the corresponding period. During FY17, the company’s volumes in the utility vehicle segment increased 107.3 per cent, and the same in the compact segment increased 7.9 per cent. The volumes in the mini segment — Alto and Wagon R — though continued to decline, at 4.4 per cent, during the fiscal.

“Alto, DZire, Wagon R and Swift continue to remain the top sellers in the Indian market. NEXA has brought in new customers by redefining the car purchase and ownership experience,” said R S Kalsi, senior vice-president, sales and marketing, Maruti Suzuki. Hyundai Motor India reported a 5.2 per cent increase in sales, from 4,84,324 units in the previous fiscal to 5,09,707 units in FY17. Domestic sales were up 8.63 per cent at 44,757 units during March, compared with 41,201 units in the year-ago period, the company said.

French car maker Renault and Tata Motors also registered double-digit growth in FY17 on the back of new offerings. Renault’s volumes during the fiscal increased 88.4 per cent to 1,35,123 units as a result of huge demand for its compact car Kwid. The volumes in March though declined 1.89 per cent y-o-y to 12,188 units. On the other hand, Tata Motors, riding high on the increasing demand for Tiago, saw its volumes in the passenger vehicle segment increase by a whopping 22 per cent y-o-y to 1,53,151 units during the fiscal. In March, the company’s volumes increased 84 per cent y-o-y to 15,433 units.

“The sales for March have been encouraging with a robust growth of 84 per cent, owing to the continued demand for Tiago and Hexa. The launch of the Hexa, Tiago AMT and Tigor have set new benchmarks in their respective segments, signifying Tata Motors as one of the fastest growing manufacturers in India,” said Mayank Pareek, president, passenger vehicles business unit, Tata Motors. American car maker Ford’s volumes in March increased 15 per cent y-o-y to 8,700 units in the domestic market.

In the motorcycle segment, premium motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield registered an increase in volumes by 31 per cent y-o-y to 6,51,107 units during the fiscal. In March, the volumes increased 31 per cent y-o-y to 58,549 units. Commercial vehicle sales were affected by the Supreme Court order to ban the sale and registration of BS III vehicles across the country. Tata Motors volumes in the medium and heavy truck segment declined 5 per cent y-o-y to 17,648 in March while the same for small and light commercial vehicles decreased 8 per cent y-o-y to 18,228 units. FE

