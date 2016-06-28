Australian company to build hospitality development project in Mumbai

The Maker Maxity project is a premium mixed use development located in the Bandra Kurla Complex and the phases two and three comprise a premium retail and hospitality development. (Source: Wikipedia) The Maker Maxity project is a premium mixed use development located in the Bandra Kurla Complex and the phases two and three comprise a premium retail and hospitality development. (Source: Wikipedia)

An Australia-based construction giant has cracked a deal worth USD 169.5 million with an Indian company to build a retail and hospitality development project in Mumbai.

CIMIC Group Company Leighton Asia, through its subsidiary Leighton India Contractors, has entered into an alliance agreement to deliver phases two and three of the Maker Maxity project in Mumbai.

According to company’s statement, the agreement to deliver phases two and three of Maker Maxity project is expected to generate revenue of over USD 169.5 million for Leighton Asia.



Leighton Asia Managing Director Manuel Alvarez Munoz said: “We are delighted to have secured our first major project with the Maker Group, one of India’s most prestigious developers. Leighton Asia will bring its international experience, wealth of local knowledge and commitment to safety and quality to facilitate the timely completion of this major project.”

The work is expected to be completed by 2019

