Apple meets panel for incentives

Senior executives of iPhone maker Apple made a fresh pitch before an inter-ministerial panel on Wednesday for incentives, fiscal and otherwise, as the firm is learnt to have displayed a greater level of interest in setting up a manufacturing unit in India.

In a presentation to the panel — chaired by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion Secretary Ramesh Abhishek and comprising senior officials of the ministries of electronics and information technology, finance, commerce and environment — the company’s executives are learnt to have showcased what they do elsewhere, and explained why they need certain sops to be able to set up a unit here.

An Apple spokesperson said: “We’ve been working hard to develop our operations in India and are proud to deliver the best products and services in the world to our customers here. We appreciate the constructive and open dialogue we have had with the government about further expanding our local operations.”

In a communication with the “highest level” of the government, the company has sought sops, including a 15-year customs duty holiday on imports of certain components.