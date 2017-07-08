Anand Mahindra apologises for TechM’s HR insensitivity

Anand Mahindra, Vice-Chairman and MD, Mahindra Group. Anand Mahindra, Vice-Chairman and MD, Mahindra Group.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has publicly apologised for the manner in which an employee of Tech Mahindra was ordered to submit his resignation. Tech Mahindra chairman Vineet Nayyar and CEO C P Gurnani, too, apologised about the incident. The audio clip on the conversation between a Tech Mahindra employee and the HR executive has gone viral on the internet which prompted these executives to tender a public apology through twitter. Anand Mahindra, tweeted, “I want to add my personal apology. Our core value is to preserve the dignity of the individual and we will ensure this doesn’t happen in future”.

In the recording, the human resources executive was heard that the decision to lay off employees was part of a “corporate decision”. The audio clip that lasted over six minutes also revealed how the employee was being forced to put in his papers by 10 am the next day or his services at the company will be terminated. The HR representative was also heard telling the employee that all the departmental heads had been privy to the matter before coming up with the layoff decision.

Tech Mahindra had an employee headcount of 117,693 at the end of FY17 and there were also reports that the IT major was planning to lay off around 1,500 employees. Joining ranks with Anand Mahindra, Gurnani tweeted, “I deeply regret the way the HR representative and employee discussion was done. We have taken the right steps to

ensure it doesn’t repeat in the future”.

Even Vineet Nayyar, vice-chairman, Tech Mahindra, said in a statement, “We have become aware of the incident involving conversation between an employee and a company HR representative. We deeply regret the manner in which the discussion took place, and have taken necessary corrective steps to ensure that this does not happen again in future.”

