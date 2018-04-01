Amul Dairy MD K Rathnam quits, cites personal reasons

K Rathnam, managing director (MD) of Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd (KDCMPUL), popularly known as Amul Dairy, resigned on Saturday, citing personal reasons. The special board meeting of the cooperative has accepted Rathnam’s resignation and dismissed suggestions that the development comes in the backdrop of an allegation of a Rs 450-crore corruption in the co-operative.

Rathnam, 55, who was elevated to the post of MD in June 2014, said: “I have given Amul 22 years of my life. Now, I wish to spend time with my family that is settled in Tamil Nadu and America. I also wish to pursue my interests and start something of my own.”

Rathnam’s resignation, however, has sparked discussions about the internal politics and bickering that has been worrying the milk union since last year. In a statement, Amul Dairy refuted reports that Rathnam had been found guilty of fraud. Ramsinh Parmar, chairman, KDCMPUL, said the allegations were “far from truth” and “perpetuated by rumour mongers”. The statement said, “He (Parmar) has informed that the Board of Directors have accepted resignation of K Rathnam in today’s meeting. Rathnam has resigned because of some personal reason…”

The release also states that Jayen Mehta, Senior General Manager (Planning and Marketing) has been appointed as the incharge managing director of Kaira milk union.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App