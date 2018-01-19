Amul cuts milk, ghee, curd and buttermilk prices in Gujarat

Now, bulk pouch of full cream milk- Amul Gold-will be cheaper by Rs15 (File) Now, bulk pouch of full cream milk- Amul Gold-will be cheaper by Rs15 (File)

Milk, Ghee, curd, and buttermilk of Amul brand will be cheaper in certain packages from Saturday as Gujarat Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) has decided to reduce their retail prices in Gujarat. The decision comes at a time when dairies of the state are flush with milk and many member unions of GCMMF has reduced milk procurement prices that they pay to dairy farmers.

From Saturday onward, the buttermilk pouch of 500 ml will be cheaper by Rs1. It will be available at Rs10 instead of the current price of Rs11. Similarly, the bulk pouch of full cream milk- Amul Gold-will be cheaper by Rs15. Against the current price of Rs260, this five-litre pack will now cost Rs245. This translates into a reduction of Rs3 per litre. Ghee pouch of 500 ml will also be cheaper by Rs5. The reduced price will be Rs232 instead of the current price of Rs237. The Federation has also decided to cut the cued price by Rs5 per litre. It will now be available at Rs50 per litre instead of Rs55.

However, there will be no change in the prices of other products and in other packages. Therefore, the price of Amul Gold 500 ml pouch will continue to be Rs26 or Rs52 per litre. Likewise, toned milk Amul Shakti and Amul Taaza prices will also remain static at Rs48 and Rs40 per litre respectively. Nor will there be a change in price of Amul Tea Special and Amul Chai Mazza. The one-litre pouches of this milk are currently available at Rs48 and Rs39 respectively.

RS Sodhi, managing director of GCMMF told The Indian Express that the price reduction was aimed at particular market segment so that the dairy could accommodate an increase in daily procurement of milk. “We have reduced prices of products where there was some room. We sell 70000 litre to 80000 litres of milk in bulk in Gujarat. We want to double or triple this so that excess milk that we are receiving is taken care of,” he said.

GCMMF is the dairy federation which markets dairy products of Amul brand. It is the largest dairy of India. Sodhi said that together with its 21 member unions, GCMMF sales around 55 lakh litres of milk in Gujarat every day. He added that hotels and restaurants purchase the milk in bulk and that the dairy sees potential to ramp up sales in this segment by reducing prices. However, he stressed that the reduction was temporary.

The cut in prices comes at a time when GCMMF and its member unions in Gujarat are flush with milk. The Federation has been procuring around 255 lakh litres of milk per day in the state. This, the MD said was around 22 per cent more as compared to last year.

Meanwhile, a few district unions have already slashed milk procurement prices substantially over the last two months as milk supply from dairy farmers have increased due to, what they are terming as cyclical flush–a period in which milch animals give more milk, while the demand in retail market has remained stable. This reduction ranges from Rs50 to around Rs90 per kilogrammes of fat or roughly Rs2 per litre. Some unions have stopped registering new village milk cooperative societies while procuring milk only from members of registered societies only.

