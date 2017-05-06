Ambuja to consider merger with ACC

Ambuja Cements, part of the world’s largest cement producer LafargeHolcim, is considering a possible merger with its subsidiary ACC.

If the proposed merger is carried out, the combined entity will have an annual turnover of over Rs 20,425 crore. The board of directors of ACC at its meeting decided to commence an evaluation of a potential merger between the company and Ambuja Cements, the company said in a statement.

The step has been taken with view to combine the strengths of both businesses so as to benefit all stakeholders, it said. A special committee of directors, of which majority are independent directors, has been constituted to commence evaluation.

Stating that no decision for a merger has been taken, the company said its board will decide “on a merger based on the recommendation of the special committee and the audit committee”.

As on quarter ended March 31, 2017, Ambuja Cement held 50.05 per cent stake in ACC, while Lafarge held 4.48 per cent through Holderind Investments.

On the other hand, LafargeHolcim had 63.62 per cent stake in Ambuja Cement through Holderind Investments. ACC became subsidiary of Ambuja, after the merger of the latter with Holcim (India) Pvt Ltd (HIPL) in August 2016. Following the merger, promoters of ACC are Ambuja Cements and Holderind Investments Ltd, with LafargeHolcim (formerly known as Holcim Ltd, Switzerland) being part of the promoter group and ultimate holding company of ACC.

ACC had posted a revenue of Rs 3,631 crore and a net profit of Rs 211 crore in the March quarter ended 2017. Gujarat-based Ambuja cement reported a revenue of Rs 2,922 crore and a net profit of Rs 246 crore in Q4 of 2017. Both ACC and Ambuja Cements became part of the Holcim group in 2005. Following the merger of Holcim Limited with Lafarge SA in 2015, a new entity LafargeHolcim was created to become the world’s largest cement producer.

