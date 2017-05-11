Amazon’s sale season begins today, Flipkart’s follows Sunday

Amazon logo (File Photo) Amazon logo (File Photo)

Amazon India will kick off its sale season of the year with its Great Indian Sale from May 11 till May 14. Rival Flipkart will follow with the Big 10 Sale from May 14 to May 18 to mark its 10th anniversary. The sale season comes after September-October last year, which was around the festival season on Dussehra and Diwali. According to a research by RedSeer Consulting, the e-tailers had then clocked a gross merchandise value of Rs 13,500 crore, selling more than 65 million units during the the sale season.

Amazon’s Great Indian Sale will include offers on categories across the board — electronics, home appliances and apparels. It will be offering discounts as high as 70 per cent on fashion and lifestyle products. Discounts on large appliances will be seen in the range of 30-40 per cent, consumer electronics including mobile phone will have deals with 50 per cent discount, and there would be between 60-70 per cent discount on women’s and men’s fashion, a company statement said on Wednesday.

