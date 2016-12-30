Amazon Launchpad sees 400 startup applicants

According to Amazon, bulk of the applications have been received from the metros and it also included startups from Tier-II & III towns. According to Amazon, bulk of the applications have been received from the metros and it also included startups from Tier-II & III towns.

Amazon Launchpad, the startup programme of the global e-tailer, received 400 applications within two weeks of its launch in India on December 5. The programme allows Indian startups to launch, market and distribute their products through a dedicated store to Amazon customers across India and around the world.

According to a statement by Amazon, Launchpad which witnessed close to 250-plus applications within three days of its launch saw most of the startups being 18 months old. Electronics, health & personal care and grocery were among the major categories that saw peak number of applicants.

According to Amazon, bulk of the applications have been received from the metros and it also included startups from Tier-II & III towns. Even international applications have come in from countries including Singapore, US, Finland, Ireland and Italy.

Jason Feldman, director global innovations, Amazon, said: “We are excited to see the overwhelming response that Amazon Launchpad has received from the Indian startup community. We have been pleasantly surprised to see the creativity and enthusiasm from Indian startups and especially from those in the non-metro cities, so early.”

Amazon Launchpad saw over 400 innovative products ranging from wearable technology, smart homes, food & beverage, health monitoring, educational toys and more from over 25 Indian startups.