Amazing relationship with founders, says Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka

Infosys Infosys

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka has said he has an amazing relationship with Infosys founders, especially former chairman NR Narayana Murthy, but maintained the “drama in the media is very distracting”.

Addressing institutional investors in Mumbai, Sikka said, “my relationship with the founders is wonderful. I meet N R Narayana Murthy quite frequently… I do not meet other founders quite as frequently. I ran into Kris Gopalakrishnan the other day in a flight. I have not seen Nandan (Nilekani) for over a year. It is an amazing relationship,” Sikka said.

“The drama in the media is very distracting. Underneath that there is… very strong fabric. It is a real privilege for me to be its leader,” Sikka said. Sources said questions about corporate governance issues were less than 10 per cent as most of the investors were keen on the firm’s outlook on the performance front. Former Infy director TV Mohandas Pai had asked institutional investors to ask tough questions on the cash pile and governance issues.