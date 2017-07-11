Airtel to invest Rs 2,000 crore in 3 years

Airtel logo Airtel logo

The country’s largest telecom operator, Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore over the next three years in its bid to upgrade customer experience. The company launched Project Next, which is its digital innovation programme aimed to enrich customer experience including transforming its in-store experience. It is based on Bharti’s study of around 2,450 hours observing customers and mapping traffic flows within its stores.

Under the project, Bharti will digitally upgrade its 2,500 stores across the country, which aims to leverage digital technologies to make customer experience more interactive. Besides, in a bid to ring fence its post paid subscribers, the telecom operator also launched several offers including a data roll over programme, which will allow its subscribers to carry forward their unused monthly data quota to the next billing cycle.

