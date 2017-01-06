Aircel spectrum to be seized if Maxis owners don’t appear in 2 weeks, says SC

The Supreme Court bench clarified that all earning of Aircel shall be restrained and that the prohibition shall become enforceable if Maxis and Krishnan fail to appear sit in two weeks. The Supreme Court bench clarified that all earning of Aircel shall be restrained and that the prohibition shall become enforceable if Maxis and Krishnan fail to appear sit in two weeks.

The Supreme Court Friday said that Aircel spectrum shall be seized and transferred to some other provider by the government if the controller-company and its owner Ananda Krishnan does not appear in court within two weeks. A bench led by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar asked Malaysia-based Maxis group of companies and its owner Krishnan to show up before the trial court in two weeks and explain non-appearance despite summons if they wanted this order to be altered.

“We can’t allow anyone to use the assets of this country and run away from the process of law…if he wants to use the spectrum, he must come here and face the law,” said the court. The bench clarified that all earning of Aircel shall be restrained and that the prohibition shall become enforceable if Maxis and Krishnan fail to appear sit in two weeks.

The bench asked the DoT and Ministry of Communication and Telecom to devise modalities in the meantime to ensure Aircel subscribers are not affected and that they get services from some other network provider. The government has also been asked to have the court order published in two leading newspapers in Malaysia so that Maxis and others are officially apprised of the mandate.

According to the CBI, Aircel owner was compelled by then Union Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran to sell majority shares to Krishnan and his company Maxis Malaysia. Maran received a bribe of Re 642 crore, as per the CBI that has filed a chargesheet against Maran and Krishnan, besides others. Despite repeated summons and warrants, Krishnan has failed to appear before the 2G trial court, which prompted the court to issue the order on Friday.

