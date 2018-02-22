Airbus engine issue: P&W releases revised configuration as solution

The engine manufacturer said this solution has received all necessary regulatory approvals and that it is “based on a design with which the company has significant experience”. The engine manufacturer said this solution has received all necessary regulatory approvals and that it is “based on a design with which the company has significant experience”.

Connecticut-based engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney (P&W) on Wednesday said it has released a revised configuration as a solution to the issue relating to its PW1100G engine which affected a limited sub-population of this engine type, and has made changes to a knife-edge seal on the high pressure compressor (HPC) aft hub that powers the Airbus A320neo aircraft.

The engine manufacturer said this solution has received all necessary regulatory approvals and that it is “based on a design with which the company has significant experience”. P&W said it has begun implementing this solution and production engine deliveries incorporating this change will begin in early March.

“The company will continue to work with Airbus and its mutual airline customers to minimise operational disruption,” it further added. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), in an emergency airworthiness directive on February 9, warned operators and regulators of the risk of in-flight shutdown and rejected take-off that were reported on these aircraft flying this particular series of engines. Budget airlines IndiGo, impacted due to this had, to ground three of its aircraft and also halting of deliveries by European aircraft manufacturer Airbus of the A320neos had put its expansion plans on hold.

Airbus, however, did not come out with any statement and there is not much clarity on when will the airlines get the revised engine type or on when will the aircraft fitted with this engine be rolled out. Airbus had identified 113 P&W powered A320neo family aircraft are flying with 18 operators and the issues identified are on a limited number of recently delivered P&W engines. FE

