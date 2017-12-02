Air India sale: We will offer ‘the integrated airline’, says Jayant Sinha

MOS Finance Jayant Sinha (Express Photo/Renuka Puri/File) MOS Finance Jayant Sinha (Express Photo/Renuka Puri/File)

The government, which is in the process of divesting its stake in flag carrier Air India, has decided that it will not carve out the international operations of the airline, which are being eyed by potential buyers, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha told reporters here on Friday.

“What we will be offering through the bidding process is the integrated airline (Air India), which means both domestic and international operations (together),” Sinha said, adding that the government was still in the process of identifying which subsidiaries of Air India should be offered separately.

In July, shortly after the Union Cabinet granted an in-principle approval for Air India’s stake sale, low-cost carrier IndiGo had evinced interest in purchasing the international airline operations of Air India and Air India Express, but later in an analyst call, IndiGo’s promoter Rahul Bhatia pointed out that if the Centre decided to sell all of Air India’s airline operations to a single entity, the private carrier would still be interested in exploring that option. “As the largest domestic carrier, it would not be prudent, if not irresponsible, on our part if we did not look at and explore all the opportunities that may or may not exist from the Government’s divestiture plans for Air India. However, acquiring all of the airline operations of Air India brings with it a lot of other issues and many more challenges and complexities. We would evaluate that option and assess if it is economically feasible for us to go down that path,” Bhatia had said.

Apart from the primary airline operations, five Air India subsidiaries and a joint venture firm have been included in the strategic divestment plan. These are its low cost airline Air India Express; ground handling arm Air India Air Transport Service (AIATSL); maintenance, repair and overhaul subsidiary Air India Engineering Services (AIESL), regional connectivity operator Alliance Air, Hotel Corporation of India and Air India’s ground handling joint venture with Singapore Air Transport Services (SATS) – AISATS.

While Sinha mentioned that the government was still studying the possibility of which arms will be sold separately, he said that even if any entity wanted to bid for either of these subsidiaries and re-integrate them, they would have that flexibility. IndiGo is the only company, so far, to submit a formal interest in acquiring the airline operations of Air India. Apart from IndiGo, Gurugram-based Bird Group expressed interest in bidding for the national carrier’s ground handling subsidiary AIATSL; and SATS had shown interest in acquiring the remainder stake in AISATS.

According to a civil aviation ministry official, the government was also working on ways to deal with the Rs 50,000-crore debt, which could be potentially be a problem in the sale. “A final call is yet be taken on what to do with the government’s infusion into Air India, which is slated to go on till 2032, but it is highly unlikely that the government will carry on with equity infusion in a privatised Air India,” the official said. Under the turnaround plan, Air India was to get Rs 50,000 crore in equity infusion till 2032, and since 2012, Rs 26,000 crore has already been infused.

On June 28, the Cabinet gave an in-principle approval for strategic sale of the Centre’s stake in Air India, and constituted a ministerial panel to study various aspects such as treatment of “unsustainable debt of Air India”; hiving off of certain assets to a shell company; demerger and strategic disinvestment of the subsidiaries; the quantum of disinvestment; and the universe of bidders.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App