Air India reintroduces Chandigarh to Leh service

Air India reintroduced its flight service from Chandigarh to Leh on Saturday. As many as 108 passengers were on the first flight which arrived in the morning at Chandigarh, while 58 passengers traveled from the city in the same flight to Leh. Air India officials said that the direct non-stop flight will be operated with the 124 seater Airbus A319 aircraft thrice every week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

“We are expecting a good response from the public in the coming days,” said RK Negi, Chandigarh Airport manager of Air India. “Even today in the first flight, a good number of passengers traveled.”

Negi said Air India will be the only airline to operate on this route presently. The flight AI 457 will leave from Leh at 0805hrs and reach Chandigarh at 09:00 hrs. On return, the flight AI 458 will leave from Chandigarh at 09:40 hrs and reach Leh at 1020hrs. “The flight will fulfill the long-standing demand of the business community, tourists, and local residents as Chandigarh is the nearest gateway to the mainland,” said Negi.