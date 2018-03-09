Air India Express operates 8 all-women crew flights

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Air India Express operated eight international all-women crew flights on Thursday. The routes were Kochi-Dubai-Kochi, Kozhikode-Abu Dhabi-Kozhikode, Kozhikode-Dubai-Delhi , Thiruvananthapuram-Muscat-Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai, Chennai-Singapore-Tiruchirappalli, Mangalore-Dubai-Mangalore and Delhi-Abu Dhabi-Delhi.

The budget carrier also organised functions at all its offices to felicitate the women work force which is about 40 per cent of its total employees.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App