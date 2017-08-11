Air India divestment announcement well thought out: Economic Survey

Air India Air India

The recent announcement of the government towards privatisation of Air India is a “well thought out decision”, the Economic Survey II said today. According to the Survey, there is a need for committed action plan on “privatisation and disinvestment of the national carrier Air India to enhance its operational and management efficiency”. It is a major carrier of international traffic to and from India, accounting for 11.4 per cent of the total international travel, it added.

In June, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave its in-principle approval to the strategic divestment of Air India and its five subsidiaries. The “recent announcement of the government towards privatisation of Air India is a well thought-out decision”, the Survey said.

A group of ministers, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, is working on the modalities of the proposed divestment. The airline is surviving on taxpayers’ money. The turnaround plan, approved by the previous UPA government in 2012, provides for equity infusion of Rs 30,231 crore up to 2021, subject to the national carrier achieving certain milestones.

As part of the plan, various steps have been taken to cut costs and losses. These include route rationalisation and enhanced utilisation of new fleet. The carrier has a debt burden of more than Rs 50,000 crore.

