Air Asia CFO Ankur Khanna to appear before ED in FEMA violation case

The agency is probing the case based on an allegation that "recent forensic investigation revealed fraudulent transactions of Rs.22 crore involving non-existent parties in India and Singapore."

By: ANI | Mumbai | Published:December 26, 2016 10:22 am
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will resume its questioning of Air Asia Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ankur Khanna, on Monday, under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) to probe alleged fraudulent transactions of Rs. 22 crore. The agency is probing the case based on ousted Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry’s allegation that “recent forensic investigation revealed fraudulent transactions of Rs.22 crore involving non-existent parties in India and Singapore.”

In November, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy had written to ED chief Karnail Singh seeking a probe into one of the allegations raised by Mistry. “The Rs. 22 crore payment represent money laundering because it was sent to Singapore, according to my information by the hawala route and was a bribe for unknown reasons in the transactions to set up the illegal Air Asia (India) aviation company,” the letter says.

