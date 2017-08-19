After delays, IndiGo says 8 aircraft still grounded

After several flights of the low-cost carrier IndiGo had to be cancelled in June and July due to snags in the Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines powering the Airbus A-320 new engine option (NEO), the airline has now come out with a statement that eight NEOs currently remain grounded due to engine trouble, but it has revised its schedule accordingly.

“Four of our NEO aircraft (A320) are grounded due to the engines being stuck at customs. We are awaiting certain clarifications post the implementation of GST, which has led to unplanned flight cancellations. All passengers have been informed of the changes and accommodated accordingly,” an official statement from the airline read.

“There is no new development pertaining to the grounding of Neos. As mentioned in our June earning’s call, there were instances where 9 Neos were grounded due to inadequate spare engines. At present, 8 Neos are grounded because of the unavailability of spare engines. These have already been factored in our revised schedule which was finalized in June and there are no additional flight cancellations on account of these Neos,” the statement said.

Passengers complained of inconvenience due to the cancellations. “I had to face issues while booking my flight till Delhi from Mumbai in July. Upon cancellation, the airline re-adjusted my booking to a later flight, which I had to cancel as I had to reach Delhi the same day. Some of my colleagues too said they had to bear with last-minute cancellations of flights and delays due to aircraft issues,” C Rajiva, a passenger, said.

Also in June-July, GoAir had informed passengers of flight cancellations due to the delay in procuring A-320 NEOs over engine trouble. “GoAir possesses only five A-320 NEOs in the total fleet. There have been no recent flight cancellations because of them,” an official from GoAir said.

Earlier this year, the DGCA had ordered examination of P&W engines of the A-320 Neos. Delay in the start-up time and software trouble are the issues in P&W’s A-320 Neo engines.

