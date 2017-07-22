After 8-yr gap, RIL unveils 1:1 bonus issue; largest in India Inc’s history

(From right to left) Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani, daughter Isha and sons Anant and Akash as they arrive for the company’s annual general meeting in Mumbai on Friday. Prashant Nadkar (From right to left) Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita Ambani, daughter Isha and sons Anant and Akash as they arrive for the company’s annual general meeting in Mumbai on Friday. Prashant Nadkar

India’s top company by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries, on Friday announced a one-for-one bonus issue — one free share for every share held — making it the largest issue of bonus capital to existing shareholders in Indian corporate history. Over 24.62 lakh RIL shareholders will be eligible for these bonus shares.

RIL’s latest bonus offering has come after eight years — the last one-for-one issue was in 2009. There was a similar issue in 1997. The issue and the unveiling of the Jiophone cheered the market. The RIL stock soared 3.76 per cent to Rs 1,586.20 on the BSE. RIL’s market capitalisation was Rs 5.15 lakh crore on Friday. RIL promoters — Mukesh Ambani and family — hold 46.30 per cent stake in the company.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the company in Mumbai, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said: “My vision rests on the synergy between financial value creation and societal value creation, both aimed at ensuring and enhancing the prosperity and well being of 1.3 billion Indians. On both counts, Reliance’s strategy will closely align with the Indian dream of inclusive, all-round and accelerated development.

“So, here are my three main aspirations: One, India@80 should aspire to become — and can certainly become — one of the three largest economies in the world. Two, Reliance@50 will aspire to become — and will certainly become — one of the top 50 companies in the world,” he said.

“Third, I am a firm believer in the wise saying that ‘a rising tide should lift all boats’. Reliance’s future value-creation strategy will support and lift tens of thousands of small and medium businesses, generating shared prosperity and cumulatively creating crores of new livelihood opportunities for our youth,” he said.

“Over the next decade, India has the potential to move from a $2.25 trillion (Rs 150 lakh crore) economy to a $6 trillion (Rs 390 lakh crore) economy. This will have a multiplier effect on each of our existing and new businesses. I am confident that Reliance’s own growth over the next ten years, and our contribution to the Indian economy will surpass what it has achieved in the past 40 years,” Ambani added.

He said RIL’s energy and materials businesses constitute a strong platform to generate stable, annuity-like cash flows with a potential to reach EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 1,00,000 crore within the next few years.

On the bonus issue, Jimeet Modi, CEO, SAMCO Securities, said: “The bargaining power that the company will enjoy once the competition is marginalised would be immense which is good for the investors in their long term wealth creation journey but may not be appreciated by the government, but that will take some time to happen, till that time, it is a great opportunity for the Reliance investors to enjoy the telecom wave plus the added 1:1 bonus advantage in the short term. One man’s gain is other’s loss is the reality in the telecom space.”

