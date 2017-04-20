Adani Logistics commissions multimodal logistics park in Punjab

The multimodal park, with newly constructed warehouse and two railway handling lines, is now open for domestic cargo and domestic container handling. (Representational photo. Image: Avantha Website) The multimodal park, with newly constructed warehouse and two railway handling lines, is now open for domestic cargo and domestic container handling. (Representational photo. Image: Avantha Website)

Adani Group firm Adani Logistics on Thursday said it has commissioned and commenced operations at its multimodal logistics park at Kilaraipur, Ludhiana in Punjab. Adani Logistics is a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ). “The state-of-the-art terminal was dedicated to the nation by Suresh P Prabhu, Minister for Railways, Government of India,” the company said in a statement. The logistics infrastructure facility, spread across 77 acres, is strategically located on the dedicated freight corridor feeder route and will facilitate double stack train services to Mundra Port.

“With commissioning of this multimodal logistics park –our third inland container depot (ICD) — we are a step closer to attaining leadership in the logistics sector. “We aim to increase our footprint pan India and further expand in the logistics sector, mirroring the growth of our ports business. Ludhiana, in Punjab, holds a strategic location advantage with high industrial presence,” said Karan Adani, CEO, APSEZ. Having an ICD in Ludhiana will help capture cargo from Punjab and nearby states and contribute towards consolidating additional volumes for Mundra Port, he said.

The multimodal park, with newly constructed warehouse and two railway handling lines, is now open for domestic cargo and domestic container handling. The Adani Group is one of India’s leading business houses with revenue of over $12 billion.

