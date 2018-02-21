Adani Group will invest Rs 35,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh

“Almost 17 per cent of the total population of the country lives in Uttar Pradesh…the development story of the country cannot be written without the state,” Adani said. Gautam Adani (File) “Almost 17 per cent of the total population of the country lives in Uttar Pradesh…the development story of the country cannot be written without the state,” Adani said. Gautam Adani (File)

Adani Group on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 35,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next five years in various sectors.

Promising to stand with the leadership in transforming the state, Gautam Adani of the Adani Group committed an aggregate investment of Rs 35,000 crores in UP. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Investors Summit- 2018 here, Adani said energy, logistics, solar power, roads and agriculture are among the core sectors in which his group is working and showed interest in investing in these fields.

“Almost 17 per cent of the total population of the country lives in Uttar Pradesh…the development story of the country cannot be written without the state,” Adani said.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App