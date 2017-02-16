Adani group to invest Rs 20,000 crore in Jharkhand

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Source: Reuters photo/File) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Source: Reuters photo/File)

Asserting that Jharkhand is of strategic importance to Adani Group, Adani Enterprises Managing Director Rajesh Adani on Thursday said it will invest Rs 20,000 crore in the various sectors including investment of ultra mega power plant. Adani Power Jharkhand Ltd has signed MoU for setting up ultra mega power project in Godda district and construction will start later this year, he said. The announcement was made at the Momentum Jharkhand Investors Summit being held in Ranchi.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

In the renewal energy sector, Adani said, the group will set up 500 mw solar power project of Rs 3,000 crore. The group will invest Rs 700 crore in coal block mining, he said, adding that the company intends to set up integrated fertiliser complex. “It would lead to investment of millions of dollars and create thousands of jobs… I would request the government of Jharkhand to frame policies to facilitate setting up integrated fertiliser complex,” he said.

Essar Group chairman Shashi Ruhia said the group has committed Rs 10,000 in power generation in the state. Vedanta Plc chairman Anil Agarwal has committed to invest Rs 5,000 crore this year. “So far we have not made any investment in the state but this year we will make investment of Rs 5,000 crore,” Agarwal said.