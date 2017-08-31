Adani project moving slowly: Australian trade minister

Gautam Adani (Source: Reuters) Gautam Adani (Source: Reuters)

Adani Group’s Carmichael coal project is moving ahead but certain aspects of that investment have taken much longer than we would have liked, said Steven Ciobo, Australia’s trade, tourism and investment minister, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“It is certainly moving forward… I have been made the point that there have been aspects of that investment that have taken much longer than I would have liked or government would have liked. That is the statement of fact but there is a process to be followed,” the minister said. He added that the Adani Group has completed the process and the project would be beneficial for all stakeholders.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App