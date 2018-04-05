Adani and Essar over-invoicing case: Court-monitored probe, Delhi HC seeks CBI response on pleas

The Bench directed the investigating agency to file its status report into the matter in two weeks and listed the petition for further hearing on May 1. The Bench directed the investigating agency to file its status report into the matter in two weeks and listed the petition for further hearing on May 1.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on pleas seeking a court-monitored probe into alleged over-invoicing of imports of raw material and equipment related to power projects in India by electricity-generating companies of Adani and Essar groups.

A Bench of justices S Ravindra Bhat and A K Chawla asked the CBI to inform it about the preliminary enquiry (PE) it has conducted against one of the firms based on the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) show-cause notices.

The Bench directed the investigating agency to file its status report into the matter in two weeks and listed the petition for further hearing on May 1.

It also directed the Central government to place their stand on the allegation raised in two different petitions filed against the alleged over-invoicing of equipment and fuel imported for power plants. The petitions were filed by NGOs — Centre for Public Interest Litigation and Common Cause — and by former bureaucrat and social activist Harsh Mander, who have sought a court SIT probe into the issue. However, DRI opposed the pleas and said that they are “carrying out investigation in an effective and expeditious manner, and thus the present petition deserves to be dismissed”.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan and Pranav Sachdeva, appearing for the two NGOs, alleged that over-pricing was a cause for the rising number of NPAs of the banks. The petitioners alleged Adani and Essar have set up shell firms abroad which buy equipment and then sell them to power firms at inflated prices.

