Aadhaar-based e-KYC verification: UIDAI gives conditional nod to Airtel

The UIDAI has given a conditional approval to Bharti Airtel for conducting Aadhaar-based e-KYC verification of mobile subscribers up to January 10 after the telecom operator made a payment of Rs 138 crore related to DBT subsidy.

However, Bharti’s subsidiary, Airtel Payments Bank, has not been allowed to use e-KYC licence key that will remain deactivated until further notice, sources said.

On December 16, the UIDAI suspended e-KYC licences of Bharti Airtel and Airtel Payments Bank following charges that the Aadhaar-eKYC based SIM verification process was used to open payments bank accounts of its subscribers without their consent. The audit by RBI, DoT and PwC is to check veracity of these charges.

Meanwhile, Airtel Payments Bank has repaid all the subsidy amounting to Rs 191 crore along with interest of 7.25 per cent to the customers’ original bank accounts linked as well as deposited an interim penalty of Rs 2.54 crore with UIDAI. “UIDAI requested the RBI and DoT to conduct an audit of Bharti’s systems, processes, applications, documentations, etc, to ensure that it is in compliance with licence conditions. Auditor PwC as Governance Risk Compliance and Performance Service Provider of UIDAI has also been roped in. The reports are expected by January 10,” another official said. FE

