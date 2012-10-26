Walnut rises on buying support

Walnut prices rose up to Rs 25 per kg in the national capital today,largely on the back of increased demand from retailers and stockists due to festive demand amid low stocks.

Fall in in supplies from producing belts also supported the rise in prices.

Walnut and its kernel prices rose up to Rs 25 to conclude at Rs 170-280 and Rs 525-850 per kg.

Marketmen said apart from increased demand from retailers and stockists driven by festive season,restricted supplies from producing belts mainly pushed up walnut prices in the wholesale dry fruit market here.

The following are today’s quotations (per 40 kg): Almond (California) Rs 12,800 Almond (Gurbandi-new) Rs 7,000-7,800; Almond (Girdhi) Rs 3,200-3,400; Abjosh Afghani Rs 8,000-20,000.

Almond Kernel (California) Rs 450-470 per kg,Almond Kernel (Gurbandi-new) Rs 350-425 per kg.

