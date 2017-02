Turmeric, jeera prices weaken on subdued demand

Turmeric and jeera prices fell by Rs 100 per quintal in the national capital today on easing demand from retailers and stockists amid sufficient stocks position. Turmeric prices drifted lower by Rs 100 to finish at Rs 7,600-11,300 per quintal.

Jeera common and jeera best quality also declined by Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 18,400-18,600 and Rs 20,500-21,000 per quintal. Marketmen said low demand from retailers and stockists against sufficient stocks, mainly pulled down turmeric and jeera prices.

Following are today’s quotations (in Rs): Ajwain (per kg) 125-180, black pepper (per kg) 680-790, betel-nut (kg) 250-295, cardamom brown-Jhundiwali (kg) 780-800 and cardamom brown-Kanchicut (kg) 830-1,080.

Cardamom small (kg): Chitridar 1,400-1,500, cardamom (colour robin) 1,320-1,340, cardamom bold 1,350-1,370, cardamom extra (bold) 1,460-1,480 and cloves 560-680.