Silver falls by Rs 166 on weak global cues

Taking weak cues from overseas markets, silver prices fell by Rs 166 to Rs 41,775 per kg in futures trade today as speculators trimmed their commitments.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in July was trading lower by Rs 166, or 0.40 per cent, at Rs 41,745 per kg in a business turnover of 16 lot.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in far-month May declined by Rs 165, or 0.40 per cent, to Rs 41,265 per kg in a business volume of 1,252 lots.

In the international market, silver fell 0.17 per cent to $17.18 an ounce in Singapore today. Traders said the fall in silver prices was largely in line with a weak trend in precious metals at global markets.