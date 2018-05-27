Petrol prices skyrocket for 14th consecutive day, touch Rs 78.12 in Delhi

Petroleum prices rose for the fourteenth consecutive day since the resuming of daily price revision by oil PSUs on May 14. Petroleum prices rose for the fourteenth consecutive day since the resuming of daily price revision by oil PSUs on May 14.

The skyrocketing fuel prices show no signs of abating as petrol rates surged for the 14th consecutive day to reach Rs 78.12 per litre in Delhi, as per data IndianOil on Sunday. This is up from Rs 77.97 per litre in the national capital on Saturday.

Fuel prices have touched record levels in Mumbai and Chennai at Rs 85.93 and Rs 81.11 per litre respectively, rising from Rs 85.78 and Rs 80.95 per litre on Saturday. Price in Kolkata also rose up to Rs 80.76, against 80.61 per litre on the previous day.

The price of diesel in Delhi rose by 16 paise to reach Rs 69.06 per litre. It is priced at Rs 73.53 in Mumbai and Rs 72.91 in Chennai. In Kolkata, the cost of diesel inched up to Rs 71.61, by 16 paise.

Petroleum prices rose for the fourteenth consecutive day since the resuming of daily price revision by oil PSUs on May 14. The recent rise in crude oil cost and the high excise duty levied on the particular fuel type is the reason behind the rise in petrol prices in the country.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd