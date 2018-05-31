Petrol price cut by 7 paise, diesel by 5 paise per litre

Petrol price was on Thursday cut by 7 paise a litre and diesel by 5 paise – the second reduction in as many days on the back of softening international oil rates. Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 78.35 a litre, down from Rs 78.42, according to a price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.
Diesel rates have been cut to Rs 69.25 per litre from Rs 69.30. This is the second reduction in rates coming after a 16-day relentless price hike that followed lifting of a nearly three-week hiatus on price revision just before Karnataka went to polls.
Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday cut by 1 paisa a litre each. That reduction followed rates touching an all-time high of Rs 78.43 per litre for petrol and Rs 69.31 for diesel in Delhi on Tuesday. Prices vary from state-to-state depending on local sales tax or VAT. Delhi has the cheapest price among all metros and most state capitals.
In the 16 consecutive increases since May 14, petrol price was hiked by Rs 3.8 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.38.
