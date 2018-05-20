Petrol, diesel prices hit at all time high as oil companies hike rates

This rise in petrol price is the highest since the daily price revision came into force in mid-June 2017. (Express photo) This rise in petrol price is the highest since the daily price revision came into force in mid-June 2017. (Express photo)

Petrol and diesel prices surged on Sunday, touching a record high of Rs 76.24 and Rs 67.57 respectively, as the oil PSUs passed on four weeks of continuous rise in international oil prices to consumers. While the petrol price rose by 33 paisa a litre in Delhi, diesel price went up by 26 paisa, as per price notification issued by state-owned oil firms. This rise in petrol price is the highest since the daily price revision came into force in mid-June 2017.

Varying from state to state, the rates depend on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. Prices in Delhi are the lowest as compared to other metro cities and most state capitals. Reaching an all-time high, the surge in petrol price today breached the previous high of Rs 76.06 touched in Delhi on September 14, 2013. Diesel rates are also at the all-time high level.

Petroleum prices rose for the seventh consecutive day since the resuming of daily price revision by oil PSUs on May 14. In all, petrol price has increased by Rs 1.61 a litre and diesel by 1.64 in last one week.

Petrol is costliest in Mumbai (Rs 84.07 per litre) due to high local taxes. Petrol also breached Rs 80 mark in Bhopal (Rs 81.83 a litre), Patna (Rs 81.73), Hyderabad (Rs 80.76) and Srinagar (Rs 80.35), while in Kolkata and Chennai it costs Rs 78.91 per litre and Rs 79.13 respectively. The cheapest petrol is available in Panjim where a litre comes for Rs 70.26.

Diesel is costliest in Hyderabad, where it is priced at Rs 73.45 a litre owing to high local taxes. It is priced at Rs 73.34 in Trivandrum. Other cities where diesel rates have crossed Rs 70 mark are Raipur (Rs 72.96 a litre), Gandhinagar (Rs 72.63), Bhubhaneswar (Rs 72.43), Patna (Rs 72.24), Jaipur (Rs 71.97), Ranchi (Rs 71.35), Bhopal (Rs 71.12) and Srinagar (Rs 70.96)

A litre of diesel costs Rs 71.94 in Mumbai, Rs 70.12 in Kolkatta and Rs 71.32 in Chennai, the notification said. Diesel is cheapest in Port Blair where it is priced at Rs 63.35.

