Pay revision: Oil PSU officers protest against retiral benefits

“We are deeply pained and distraught after going through the Pay revision of CPSE Officers OM released by DPE on 8th August 2017. None of our humble prayers on this issue have been addressed and, therefore, the message that emanated out of this is that government is not sensitive or inclined to nurturing the CPSEs.”

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | Published:September 14, 2017 1:42 am
The officers of Central oil public sector enterprises — ONGC, IOCL, GAIL, NTPC, SAIL, BHEL, CIL, HPCL, BPCL, NRL and CPCL, among others — have staged a Dharna at Jantar Mantar protesting against the government’s decision on finalising the implementation of the third Pay Revision for CPSE executives due w.e.f January 1, 2017, as it has not met their demands on gratuity and retiral benefits, among others.

In its statement, the Federation of Oil PSU Officers and the Confederation of Maharatna Company Officers’ Association said that while they made several representations to the Prime Minister and had meetings with several Cabinet ministers and senior government officials, they have not yielded any result and, thus, they are left with no choice but to take this step.

