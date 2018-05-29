Oil falls as Opec, Russia look to up output

Brent crude futures stood at .22 a barrel at 1526 GMT, down .22 from the previous close. The contract touched a three-week low of .49 earlier in the session. Brent crude futures stood at .22 a barrel at 1526 GMT, down .22 from the previous close. The contract touched a three-week low of .49 earlier in the session.

Oil prices extended losses for the third day as top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia signalled raising output to meet concerns about supply amid strong demand. The move comes at a time when record US crude production and a surprise gain in inventories pushed

Brent crude futures stood at $75.22 a barrel at 1526 GMT, down $1.22 from the previous close. The contract touched a three-week low of $74.49 earlier in the session. US crude futures were at $66.49, down $1.39, after hitting a six-week low of $65.80. The spread between the two contracts reached $9.38 a barrel, its widest since March 2015.

Having erased close to 6 per cent of the gains in the last three days, the benchmark Brent was trading at close to $75 a barrel on Monday after hitting a three-and-a-half-year high in May.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers led by Russia began withholding 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of supplies in 2017 to tighten the market and prop up prices that in 2016 fell to their lowest in more than a decade at less than $30 a barrel. Prices have soared since the start of the cuts last year, with Brent breaking through $80 this month, triggering concerns that high prices could crimp economic growth and stoke inflation. Russian energy minister Alexander Novak said a return to October 2016 production levels, the baseline for the current supply pact, was one option for easing curbs. — FE with PTI

