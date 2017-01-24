Muted demand drag down lead futures by 0.66 per cent

Lead prices drifted lower by 0.66 per cent to Rs 158.65 per kg in futures trade today after participants reduced exposure amid a weak trend at the spot markets due to sluggish demand. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in January month declined by Rs 1.05, or 0.66 per cent to Rs 158.65 per kg in business turnover of 745 lots.

Also, the metal for delivery in February contracts moved down by 95 paise, or 0.59 per cent to Rs 158.80 per kg in 12 lots.

Analysts said, the fall in lead prices at futures trade was trimming of positions by participants on the back of subdued demand from battery-makers in the spot market.