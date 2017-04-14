Merchandise trade: Exports see 27.6% YoY jump in March; 7th straight gain

Merchandise exports jumped as high as 27.6 per cent in March from a year before — growing for a seventh straight month even in the aftermath of demonetisation — thanks to a rebound in the outbound shipments of engineering goods, petroleum products and garments, apart from a favourable base. With this, exports in the last fiscal grew 4.7 per cent to $274.64 billion — a much-needed rise after two successive years of decline.

Imports, too, jumped 45.3 per cent in March — aided by a jump in the purchases of petroleum products (101 per cent), gold (329 per cent) and electronic goods (32 per cent) — with merchandise trade deficit touching $10.44 billion. Despite the latest jump, imports in the last fiscal eased 0.2 per cent to $380.36 billion.

Gold imports jumped to $4.17 billion in March as against $973.45 million in March 2016.

In a comfort for policymakers, non-petroleum and non-bullion exports in March rose an impressive 26 per cent. Even non-oil imports in March jumped a massive 33.21 per cent, suggesting the growing appetite of the economy.

Interestingly, exports of meat, poultry and dairy products grew almost 17 per cent to $429.8 million despite a crackdown on illegal abattoirs in Uttar Pradesh, which accounts for a bulk of the country’s beef exports.

The data showed while exports rose to $29.23 billion in March from $22.91 billion a year before, imports jumped to $39.67 billion against $27.31 billion a year earlier.

Also, services exports during February dropped 3.8 per cent to $13.06 billion. Such exports had dropped 1.7 per cent in January. Services imports in February, too, declined 14 per cent to $7.24 billion. In January, services imports had grown 1.4 per cent.

But analysts say the key to any improvement in export competitiveness will be how much the currencies of its peers depreciate against the dollar in such a scenario. Although the rupee has witnessed some volatility in recent months, it still remains one of the best-performing currencies among emerging economies.

Higher imports augur well for export prospects as well, as the share of import-intensive export sectors — such as gems & jewellery, chemicals and transport equipment and petroleum products — in overall exports rose from 35 per cent in 2000 to around 45 per cent in 2015.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) president GK Gupta said continuous positive growth in exports for more than half a year is not only very enthusing and encouraging sign for exporters, but also for the economy as a whole.

