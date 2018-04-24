Levies comprise nearly half of petrol price, 40 per cent of diesel price in Delhi

While price increases have been passed on, customers did not benefit much from the sharp fall in international crude prices as the Centre and the states raised taxes to boost their revenues. (Representational photo) While price increases have been passed on, customers did not benefit much from the sharp fall in international crude prices as the Centre and the states raised taxes to boost their revenues. (Representational photo)

Nearly half of the retail selling price of petrol in Delhi can be attributed to the Central and state government taxes, while roughly 40 per cent of per litre diesel price is due to such levies. With oil prices now market-linked, any increase in prices is passed onto customers. While price increases have been passed on, customers did not benefit much from the sharp fall in international crude prices as the Centre and the states raised taxes to boost their revenues.

Per litre price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 74.50, comprising Rs 35.32 in taxes per litre, while diesel costs Rs 65.75 per litre, comprising Rs 25.01 in tax per litre. Barring one incident of reduction in the central excise duty on petrol and diesel last October, the government raised duties nine times since November 2014. The government argued that the revenue bonanza from higher petroleum taxes is being used for infrastructure development across the country. It also helps the government in keeping a check on the fiscal deficit.

While prices of petrol have been made market-determined since June 2010, diesel prices have been market-linked since October 2014. Fall in global crude oil prices since November 2014 was captured by the government in the form of higher taxes. Excise duty on petrol and diesel was Rs 9.48 and Rs 3.56 a litre respectively before the NDA government took office, which is now at Rs 19.48 and Rs 15.33 a litre.

The Centre’s collections from taxes and duties on crude oil and petroleum products more than doubled to Rs 2.73 lakh crore in 2016-17 from Rs 1.26 lakh crore in 2014-15, as per data from the Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC). During the same period, states revenues rose to Rs 1.89 lakh crore from Rs 1.60 lakh crore. During April-December 2017-18, the Centre’s collections through such taxes were at Rs 1.97 lakh crore while states earned Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

With India importing over 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements, volatility in global prices sets the tone for domestic prices, especially since oil marketing companies now set prices for petrol and diesel on a daily basis instead of the earlier practice of determining the prices on a fortnightly basis. Besides geopolitical tensions, production cuts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries are being seen as the two main reasons for the recent uptick in global crude oil prices, which have have been rising for the past one month with Brent crude spiking above $70 per barrel level. A planned initial public offering of world’s largest oil company Saudi Aramco later this year is also being linked to the recent rise in crude oil prices.

Last October, the Centre reduced the basic excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 2 per litre. It was the first time the NDA government reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel after having raised it 9 times since November 2014. The Centre’s estimated full year loss from this reduction was as much as Rs 26,000 crore. When it reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel last October, the Centre also suggested to the states to lower Value Added Tax on these products in order to provide a relief to the customers. However, only four states – Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh – have since reduced VAT on petrol and diesel.

For all the latest Business News, download Indian Express App