IOC net down 45 per cent on refining margin fall, inventory loss

Owing to drop in refining margin and inventory loss, state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Thursday reported a 45 per cent fall in profit for the first quarter against the same quarter a year-ago. Net profit was Rs 4,549 crore against Rs 8,269 crore a year-ago. Revenue stood at Rs 1,29,418 crore in the June FY18 quarter against Rs 1,07,671 crore in the year-ago period.

While gross refining margin of the company was $4.32 for every barrel of crude oil during the last quarter as against $9.98 in the year-ago period, the company suffered an inventory loss of Rs 2,033 crore compared with a gain of Rs3,785 crore during the two quarters, respectively.

The company also suffered a product loss of Rs 2,009 crore during the quarter compared with a gain of Rs 3,695 crore during the comparable period a year-ago. The oil marketing company sold 20.736 million tonne (MT) fuel in the Indian market and 1.772 MT overseas during in the quarter ended 30 June 2017.

The company took into account for Rs 876.38 crore subsidy support from the government during the quarter for selling kerosene at below-market rate which stood at Rs 6.87 per litre. The company is also suffering as products such as aviation fuel, diesel and petrol are outside the realm of GST for which it is not being able to claim input credit and the company estimates a loss of Rs 5,000-6,000 crore per year due to this.

