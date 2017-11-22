Gold futures up 0.11 per cent on global cues

Meanwhile, gold was trading 0.20 per cent higher at USD 1,282.60 an ounce in Singapore. (File/Photo) Meanwhile, gold was trading 0.20 per cent higher at USD 1,282.60 an ounce in Singapore. (File/Photo)

Gold prices edged up by 0.11 per cent to Rs 29,380 per 10 grams in futures trade on Wednesday as speculators raised bets amid a firm global trend. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in December was trading higher by Rs 33, or 0.11 per cent to Rs 29,380 per ten grams in business turnover of 1,461 lots. Likewise, the yellow metal for delivery in February next year edged higher by Rs 27, or 0.09 per cent to Rs 29,510 per ten grams in 77 lots.

Marketmen attributed the rise in gold prices at futures trade to a firm trend in global market as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s last meeting, which could offer hints on the outlook for the central bank’s monetary policy.

Meanwhile, gold was trading 0.20 per cent higher at USD 1,282.60 an ounce in Singapore.

