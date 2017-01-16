Gold futures spurt Rs 135 on global cues

Gold rose Rs 135 to Rs 28,515 per 10 grams in futures trading today as speculators enlarged their positions, tracking a firming trend overseas.

Gold for delivery in February rose Rs 135, or 0.48 per cent, to Rs 28,515 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 327 lots.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in far-month April was also trading higher by Rs 125, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 28,502 per 10 grams in 13 lots.

Analysts said, speculators widened their bets, tracking a firming global trend, which supported the upside in gold prices at futures trade here. Globally, gold inched up 0.46 per cent to $1,202.40 an ounce in Singapore.