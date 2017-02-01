Gold falls Rs 87 in futures trade on weak global cues

Gold prices fell Rs 87 to Rs 28,705 per 10 grams in futures trade today as participants trimmed their positions to book profits amid a weak trend overseas.

At Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in far-month April was trading lower by Rs 87, or 0.30 per cent, at Rs 28,705 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 183 lots.

Also, the metal for delivery in February shed Rs 63, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 28,879 per 10 grams in 28 lots.

Analysts said apart from the profit-booking at current levels by speculators, a weakening trend in the overseas, weighed on the precious metal in futures trade.

Globally, gold fell 0.16 per cent to USD 1,208.40 an ounce in Singapore.