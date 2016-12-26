Crude palm oil futures up 0.54% on pick up in demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, Crude palm oil prices rose by 0.54 per cent on pick-up in demand. (Source: Reuters) At the Multi Commodity Exchange, Crude palm oil prices rose by 0.54 per cent on pick-up in demand. (Source: Reuters)

Crude palm oil prices rose by 0.54 per cent to Rs 562.70 per 10 kg in futures trading on Monday as traders created fresh positions amid pick up in domestic demand against restricted supplies from producing belts. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude palm oil for delivery in January moved up by Rs 3, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 562.70 per 10 kg in business turnover of 79 lots.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Likewise, the oil for delivery in December contracts gained Rs 2.50, or 0.44 per cent, to Rs 569.20 per 10 kg in 72

lots. Analysts said fresh positions built up by participants driven by uptick in demand in the spot market against tight supplies from producing regions mainly led to rise in crude palm oil prices at futures trade.